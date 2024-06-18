Rams News: 2024 Training Camp Timeline, Location Unveiled
The dates have been released for when Los Angeles Rams training camp begins this year. The Rams will start training camp on July 23, with both rookies and veterans reporting to camp on the same day, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. While it's common for many teams to have their rookies report earlier than their veterans to camp, the Rams are one of the teams having both rookies and vets arrive on the same day.
July 23 is a common start date for many other teams across the league to begin training camp with their veterans. The Baltimore Ravens are starting camp the earliest among any team, with their rookies reporting on July 13. The Houston Texans' veterans are starting the earliest, reporting alongside their veterans on July 17.
The Rams will be holding training camp at Loyola Marymount University (LMU). They are one of six NFL teams holding training camp in California, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints.
The Rams finished up OTAs with their mandatory minicamp last week, and now have over a month of a break before camp begins. They will then have camp until joint practices and the preseason begins in August.
