Rams' Youth Movement Re-Energizing Sean McVay: 'Feels Like Year 1 Again'
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay seriously considered retirement during a couple offseasons after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win the Super Bowl in 2022. Despite being one of the youngest coaches in the NFL still, McVay wasn't sure if he wanted to keep going as a head coach. He was only five-six years into his head coaching tenure, and ready to call it quits.
McVay ended up staying, and now is feeling rejuvenated heading into the 2024 season, comparing it to the feeling of his first year as head coach, when he won the NFL Coach of the Year award and led the Rams to the playoffs behind his offensive scheme that took the NFL by storm.
"You know what's cool? Being around this group, and especially even last year, it feels like it's Year 1 again," McVay recently told Rams play-by-play commentator JB Long and analyst D'Marco Farr, via NFL.com's Nick Shook. "And I really mean that."
It likely helps that the Rams are coming off a promising season in which they advanced to the NFC wildcard round, where they were eliminated after a tough-fought battle against the Detroit Lions. After a tough 2022 season, the Rams re-emerged as playoff contenders behind an offense featuring veterans Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp along with young stars Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams.
Even with a player like Aaron Donald retiring this offseason, the Rams have plenty of reasons to believe in them. From the offense to the young defense with plenty of talent, it's not hard to see why McVay is excited to coach again, and feeling better than he did the last few offseasons.
