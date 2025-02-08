2025 NFL Draft: Projection Has Rams Finding Cooper Kupp Replacement
The Los Angeles Rams have a lot of directions they can go with the 26th overall pick in this year's draft. While the off-season hasn't officially started for them, as they've made no moves, it's clear that they intend to move off of Cooper Kupp and even Matthew Stafford, depending on how free agency goes.
Josh Liskiewitz, a writer for PFF, recently released a full seven-round mock draft for the Rams, reviewing what their draft may look like. Liskiewitz thinks the Rams should target Elic Ayomanor from Stanford with their first pick.
"Ayomanor has all the tools to be a dangerous weapon at the next level, and his refined route running suggests he can adjust quickly to the pro game.
Over the past two seasons at Stanford, he showcased his reliability and playmaking ability, securing 28 contested catches while turning 118 receptions into 12 touchdowns and 76 first downs".
Ayomanor declared for the NFL draft as a junior, which means he'll be 22 by the time he plays in the NFL. He's a Canadian player who's found success at the collegiate level, including a monster game against Colorado in 2023.
In that game in 2023, he had 13 receptions for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the 46 - 43 double-overtime thriller against Colorado. He redshirted his freshman year at Stafford, so he didn't get any reps, but he made the most of his two years there.
His total collegiate stats are 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns across both of his years playing at Stanford. His route running was on full display, and he showed a lot of versatility as someone who can gash a defense with big yardage or chip at them with slants ran successfully.
Ayomanor is similarly built to Kupp, both of them being 6' 2" and around 210 pounds, as well as both of them being amazing route runners and can break out for a huge play at any given moment. Likewise to Kupp, I believe they could get him in the third round.
Ayomanor is an amazing prospect, and I think he could do amazingly well in a Sean McVay-led offense. He isn't too high on the list of prospective receivers, which is why I believe they could wait for him in the third round, as opposed to using a first on him. Wherever they draft him, I think they should draft him, as he gives the Rams exactly what they would need to try to replace someone like Kupp in their offense.
