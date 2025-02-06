Could the Bears Be a Destination For Rams' Cooper Kupp?
The Los Angeles Rams have made it clear that they intend to trade Cooper Kupp this offseason. After being the focal point of the offense in LA, his production dipped, and he's not getting any younger. Yet, he could still provide meaningful reps for a team, so his trade market is there.
One of the teams that should be on the lookout for Kupp is the Chicago Bears. They had hoped to pair their rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, with a trifecta of impressive WR play by trading for Keenan Allen and drafting Rome Odunze while retaining DJ Moore.
Unfortunately for them, their season didn't play out as they had hoped, and they only won five games. Keenan Allen is now a free agent, and they have the tenth overall pick in this year's draft. Could we see this pick in exchange for Kupp?
This would significantly boost their offense, and after Odunze and Williams developed more after their first year, this offense can really become something to be feared. Kupp would most likely see a drop in targets, but he would be a stellar second option to complement Moore's playstyle.
Kupp could ride the rest of his career out in Chicago and be a sparkplug for their offense whenever they need yards quickly. This would make Odunze one of the better third options in the league and give Williams a security blanket alongside players like Cole Kmet.
It's unlikely that the trade will go through, but there is interest in some of the Bears' players. In this interview, Moore expresses his desire to play with Kupp when asked about the player the Bears should look for in free agency.
The Bears have the fifth most cap space in the NFL, which means they can afford to bring in Kupp's contract. If the tenth overall pick is too rich for them, they could trade away future draft capital with the hope that they will steadily improve as the years go on.
Honestly though, I don't think the Bears should be looking for this deal, even if the players are interested. While it would be beneficial to hold on to Kupp for the remaining years of his contract, WR is not a position of need for them.
For the Rams, if the Bears are offering a future 1st round pick, I think they should take the deal. However, the likelihood of that happening isn't very comforting. I believe Kupp's trade value is around a couple of second-round picks, maybe a late 1st.
