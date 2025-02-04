2025 NFL Draft: Rams Should Prioritize Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams haven't had a first-round pick in quite some time, their last first-round selection being in 2016 with Jared Goff and this past year with Jared Verse. GM Les Snead has done a phenomenal job with drafting and is expected to continue to take valuable players for the Rams.
Mason Cameron, a sports writer for PFF, recently released a mock draft where the Rams selected offensive tackle Armand Membou from the University of Missouri. This is what he had to say,
"Membou, who earned a 90.4 overall grade in 2024, graded in the 87th percentile or better as both a run and pass blocker. His athleticism and versatility would provide the Rams with a flexible, high-upside option on the outside".
Membou is declaring early for the NFL draft, as he still has a year of eligibility in college. This means that he'll be in the NFL before he's even 22. He is a bit undersized for his position, only being 6'3", but this means he has a lower center of gravity and could get under the shoulder pads of the defensive line quickly.
The Rams should be interested in Membou, as he fills a position they need and can do so cheaply on a rookie deal. Although their offensive line performed better over the second half of the season, it was still terrorized when it mattered most in the playoffs.
Membou has significant upside and is used to success. He and the rest of the Missouri offensive line were semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award. This award is given to the best offensive line in the country, so he comes in with a lot of experience despite declaring early.
Membou has the potential to be an amazing fit for the Rams and their answer long-term for the right side of the offensive line. Lance Zierlein is an NFL analyst, and this is what he had to say about Membou.
"Membou plays with composed quickness and elite body control. He delivers good pop on contact and has the range to spring runs with blocks in space. Footwork and core strength fuel stick-block sustain, but he can be outreached by edge-setters...
He’s still growing into his frame but his game boasts unusual maturity. Membou’s potential impact at a premium position should keep him at tackle, but he has outstanding potential regardless".
