Which Rams Players Improved in the Second Half of the Season?
The Los Angeles Rams finished the 2024 season with an 11-8 record, playoffs included. The fact they were even able to make the playoffs seems like a miracle when considering how rough they started. They were 1 - 4 at one point, and the outlook on the season looked bleak.
To be fair to the Rams, they were dealing with injuries and weren't playing to their full potential. Still, they were able to show resilience as a unit and never gave up on a week-to-week basis. The NFC West this season was odd, and the Rams took full advantage of that.
That's not to discredit the Rams, as improved play on both fronts was a huge part of their late-season success. PFF recently released an article about the most improved players at every position over the second half of the season.
In that article, plenty of Rams players were discussed: Matthew Stafford, Kevin Dotson, Jonah Jackson, Warren McClendon Jr., Rob Havenstein, and Christian Rozeboom. There's a strong correlation between these players' improved play and the success of the Rams over the second half of the season.
Stafford's better numbers in the latter half of the season can be attributed to his offensive weapons getting healthier and his core remaining intact. However, some weapons that often get overlooked are the big guys up front protecting the quarterback because they are just as important as those catching the ball.
Most of those names on that list are on the offensive line, either being guards or tackles. Sean McVay and Stafford excel at utilizing the play-action pass to gas the defense with big throws. They find continued success there because defenses have to fear the run, and a good offensive line is a part of that.
Stafford isn't as mobile as he once was. Thus, it makes complete sense that his better numbers are caused by improved offensive line play. He has more time to stand in the pocket and that's where he is the most dangerous.
Rozeboom contributed a lot this season to the Ram's defense, and he is a crucial part of how they won the NFC West. Thomas Valentine for PFF wrote,
"Rozeboom was a key figure as the Rams defense stiffened up in the second half of the season en route to winning the NFC West. His 70.0 grade was 26th among linebackers, and the former undrafted free agent was tied for the third-most PBUs (three) at the position from Week 10 onwards" (Valentine, PFF).
Rozeboom continued his stellar defensive season into the playoffs, something that cannot be said for the Rams offensive line. Although their offensive line did play better later in the season, I believe they should address that need in the draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE