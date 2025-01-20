2025 NFL Draft: Should Rams Consider Top RB?
The Los Angeles Rams lost a heartbreaker to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the playoffs. The Rams now enter an offseason filled with questions about many positions on their roster, which they must address.
The Rams were undoubtedly one of the better teams in the National Football League this season, but there was also a clear gap between them and the best teams in the conference and the league.
While the Rams' loss to the Eagles was disappointing, it proved Los Angeles is not that far away from competing for a Super Bowl.
Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network shared his projections for the Rams in the upcoming NFL Draft. He believes the Rams will address multiple positions of need on both sides of the ball with quality players, including drafting running back Ashton Jeanty late in the first round.
"Whatever deal Les Snead made, he fleeced the Devil worse than Johnny did," Miller said. "Jeanty isn’t quite the same caliber of athletic phenom that Saquon Barkley or Bijan Robinson were. However, his game is likely the most complete, coming from the college ranks.
"He’s no slouch athletically, either. Nobody creates more explosive runs than Jeanty in college football. He clearly has a high gear despite being packaged in a 5-foot-8 frame. But many might not know that he also led all RBs in receiving yards in 2023, a trait the Broncos hid from the world in the 2024 version of their offense. Also, Jeanty is a fantastic pass protector both physically and technically, making him as well-rounded as they come. But he’s still a running back, and the 2025 class is loaded, which could, theoretically, push him down the board a bit.
The Rams do not have any picks in the second round of this year's draft. However, Miller projects the Rams to add to an already talented defense by drafting linebacker Deontae Lawson, from Alabama.
"Lawson entered the year neck-and-neck with Campbell after summer scouting," Miller said. "However, inconsistent finishing and an overall lack of physical development kept him later in the Day 2 range while his running mate goes in Round 1. However, Lawson is a heady coverage defender and an impressive interior blitzer."
