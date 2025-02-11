2025 NFL Draft: Will Rams Turn to Jaxson Dart as Future at Quarterback Position?
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is a player that divides opinion. While some praise his clear athletic ability and statistical production, others question if his collegiate play will be able to translate to the NFL level.
Whatever people think about Dart, people are thinking about him and in a year where the QB class after Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is unclear on where they might get drafted, Pro Football Network believes Dart is the third quarterback off the board, falling to the Rams at pick 26th.
"The Rams look like they may be heading toward a youth movement. They are set on moving on from Cooper Kupp, and while Matthew Stafford is likely coming back, there's no guarantee it's with LA. No matter what happens with Stafford, if he falls this far, Jaxson Dart is an easy selection for the Rams as they look to the future." Wrote Marco Enriquez of PFN.
"Dart is my QB1 in this class just slightly ahead of the aforementioned Ward and Sanders. Some may not like his "big game hunting" play style at times, but with strong coaching, he has all the traits to be a franchise-saving decision, especially this late in drafts."
So there are three schools of thought when it comes to the Rams selecting Dart at 26. Would this selection harm the Rams ability to compete for a Super Bowl in 2025? Would Dart work as the heir apparent to Stafford? And would Dart be there at 26th?
Let's answer the first question. Yes, drafting Dart would harm the Rams ability to compete for a title. Unless Stafford is not coming back, Dart would spend his first year on the bench. The Rams have pressing needs on both sides of the ball and they do not have a second-round pick. That means the first day one starter they could select would be with pick 90.
Would Dart work as Stafford's replacement? Depends. While we do not know how Dart will perform in the NFL, the Rams current offense does not suit Dart's strengths. McVay would need to overhaul his schemes to include more pistol formations, RPO plays and designed QB runs.
Will Dart be there at 26th. If Dart gains traction with front offices, there are three teams ahead of the Rams that could select him. That is the Colts at 14 if Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen are over Anthony Richardson, Seahawks at 18 since they have a new OC and Geno Smith is on the final year of his deal and the Steelers at 21. They do not have a QB in place and Mike Tomlin may be soon coaching for his Steeler future if he can not secure a playoff victory.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE