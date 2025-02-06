Former NFL WR Says Rams Should Trade Matthew Stafford
In one of the wildest offseason takes given, ESPN Analyst and former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins believes that due to the impending Cooper Kupp trade, the Rams have no shot to compete in 2025 and thus should look to cash in on Matthew Stafford's massive trade value this offseason.
So there's so many things wrong with Hawkins argument, I'm not sure where to begin. I guess the best place to start is with Kupp. While he did play a factor in the Rams' pursuit of the NFC West title, it was Puka Nacua who propelled the Rams to the postseason, just as he did in 2023.
Also what haul is out there for Stafford? While he's still playing at a dominant level, he's a quarterback in his late 30s who is arguably one year away from retirement. Any team that trades for him would have to then negotiate a new deal that gives him the guarenteed money that he desires.
Plus who says Stafford goes anywhere? He's a family man with four kids. Is he really going to uproot them out of school? Would he be willing to live away from them? It's my opinion that Stafford retires before a trade is even executed.
Then there is the compensation. What haul is actually out there? Hawkins stated that the Rams should trade Stafford to a team this is a quarterback away. How many teams fit that criteria? Most teams are either set at the position or are in the middle of a rebuild.
Steelers? Browns maybe but with Myles Garrett requesting a trade, perhaps not so much. Colts? How much are they willing to give up? A first? Doubt it.
Plus the Rams were literally one play away from knocking off the Eagles in the snow and hosting the NFC championship game. If the offensive line blocked Jalen Carter, we might be talking about Stafford playing on Sunday instead of discussing trade scenarios.
Who would the Rams replace him with? The truth is trading Matthew Stafford would be the worst move in Rams history. The team is young and full of superstars on rookie deals. Once Stafford's career does come to an end, that is when players like Nacua, Kobie Turner, and Jared Verse are going to request 100 million dollar deals. The only way to keep them is to use a rookie QB so the numbers make sense. You do that them. you don't jump the gun now for pennies on the dollar.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE