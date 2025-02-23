2nd-Year Rams Players Who Could Take a Leap in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams are in a position to take advantage in the NFC West after a down year from the San Fransisco 49ers. However, they are in a bit of a pickle with franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford as the two sides look to find a common ground in contract re-negotiations.
If Stafford does return for the 2025 campaign, it puts the Rams in a spot to succeed quickly with a young offense and enough playmakers offensively to make some noise in the NFC. After an incredible showing from the 2024 rookie class, a few of these soon-to-be second-year players showed they have room to improve still
Expect these players to take a potential leap in 2025. Let's take a look at a few second year players that could take a leap in Los Angeles.
Braden Fiske, Defenisve Lineman
No one is ever replacing Aaron Donald and it shouldn't be expected that Fiske is attempting to do just that. He may never be a Hall of Famer like his predecessor but he sure has shown flashes of being a great player in the league.
Fiske is a bowling ball up front who loves to create havoc and disruption any chance he can. The former Florida State standout was a key part in the team's success late in the 2024 season which saw them take the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles to the brink. Fiske will likely be a key asset in the team's progress defensively and should take a leap in 2025.
Blake Corum, Running Back
Corum was one of the best running backs in college football coming out of Michigan and the expectations were he would have a significant role as a rookie last season. That never came to fruition due to Kyren Williams three-down ability at running back.
Williams should see a decrease in production from last season after carrying the workload in the backfield all season. This will give Corum a chance to showcase his savvy elusiveness, balance, and impressive footwork that makes him difficult to tackle in the open field. The former All-American should have expectations of doubled production in 2025.
Beaux Limmer, Center
Halfway through the season, Los Angeles made a change at center with Limmer taking the reigns and he never looked back. After Jonah Jackson's benching, the offense began to play more efficiently and it's not a surprise that Limmer was key to this.
Limmer should be the starting center going into training camp and afterward and has earned that right through his play in the final half of the year. For a former sixth-round selection out of Arkansas, Limmer has stood up the challenges and went right through them. While he still has room for improvement, the ceiling is there to become a potential Pro Bowl center in a short time frame.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.