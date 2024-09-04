3 Biggest Questions For Rams Heading Into Season
The Los Angeles Rams open up the 2024 season this Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday Night Football.
As head coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday, "Shit's real now."
Coming off a late-season turnaround in 2023 that saw the Rams advance to the wildcard round of the playoffs, Los Angeles is looking to build off their playoff run from a season ago.
Here are the Rams' three biggest questions as they try to return to the playoffs:
How Will Carries Get Divided?
Kyren Williams took the lead as the Rams' No. 1 running back a season ago, rushing for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished third in the NFL in rushing yards, but will face competition for carries from rookie Blake Corum. Corum comes into the NFL as one of the best running backs in college football, helping lead Michigan to a College Football Playoff National Championship victory last January.
Williams is expected to begin the season as the starter, but it's unclear how the Rams plan to divy the carries between the two backs. Will Williams remain the primary ball-carrier? Will the carries get split close to 50-50? Will Corum have the chance to overtake Williams as the starter?
How Will the Defensive Line Do Without Aaron Donald?
Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald retired this offseason, leaving the Rams without their best defensive player in a decade.
The Rams have since piled up young defensive talent along the line including Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse, and Braden Fiske. These four can certainly get to the quarterback, but will their lack of experience hurt the Rams? The Rams know that they cannot replace Donald, but will the young group do enough to help the Rams win?
Are the Rams Okay At Linebacker Without Ernest Jones?
In one of the more shocking moves for the Rams this offseason, Los Angeles traded starting linebacker Ernest Jones to the Tennessee Titans just weeks before the start of the regular season. Jones was both a team captain and the Rams' tackle leader a season ago, and has been a key piece in the middle of the defense for years.
The Rams do believe in undrafted free agent Omar Speights, who will help replace Jones this season. The question remains if the rookie will be ready to take on such a significant role, and be able to take down ball-carriers consistently.
