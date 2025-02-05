3 Free Agents at Critical Areas of Need for the Los Angeles Rams
Free agency is just over a month away and the Los Angeles Rams could be heavy hitters this offseason. General manager Les Snead has $38 million in salary cap space to work with and could increase with just a couple of restructures and cuts.
The Rams are in an interesting spot where they have an upper-tier signal-caller in Matthew Stafford with one of the youngest rosters in the league. This group seems primed to be consistent playoff contenders as their young core continues to develop into a formidable group. However, this roster will have some glaring holes on the roster that must be addressed this offseason.
Rams On SI dove into three of the team’s biggest needs recently and now it’s time to display a few players that could be options in free agency at each key area of concern. Let’s look at three free agents to fill those holes.
Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley
Health has been an issue for Stanley for most of his career, including a stretch from 2020 to 2022 where he played in just 18 total games. Last season, he played in every game of the campaign for the first time in his career and there is hope he can remain the consistent and steady presence he has been for Baltimore when healthy. Stanley would be an outstanding addition for the Rams in their pursuit for their second Lombardi Trophy of the decade.
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton
With Bobby Brown III a free agent, the Rams will be looking for a true nose tackle to fit defensive coordinator Chris Shula’s defense. There are several tackles in the draft that could be schematic fits but one player fits the under-28 profile and a higher ceiling. Slaton is a monster in the middle of the trenches, clogging rush lanes and deconstructing blocks to force ball carriers out of gaps and into other closed off avenues. Slaton would be a great replacement for Brown.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Tyrel Dodson
With the Rams starting linebackers slated to be free agents, an upgrade is needed at the position. The NFL Draft will feature some potential MIKE linebackers to choose from but if Snead were to dive into the open market, Dodson would make some sense. With 107 tackles and three interceptions, the former Dolphins and Seahawks starting linebacker would be a productive addition to the roster. He’s a physical tackler who can make plays in the passing game and be an effective run defender.
