Rams News: 7 Rookies Ink Official Contracts with Los Angeles
Seven of the Los Angeles Rams' 10 selections in the 2024 NFL Draft have just officially inked their contracts with the club, according to TheRams.com.
The website reports that the club has added former Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske (drafted by L.A. with the No. 39 pick in the second round), ex-Michigan running back Blake Corum (selected with the No. 83 pick in the third round), former Clemson defensive tackle Tyler Davis (chosen with the No. 196 pick in the sixth round), ex-University of Texas at Austin wide receiver Jordan Whittington (picked at No. 213 in the sixth round), and recent Arkansas center Beaux Limmer (drafted with the No. 217 pick in the sixth round).
Los Angeles team general manager Les Snead enjoyed an eventful run in selecting a variety of highly-touted rookie prospects. The club's priorities for now seem to be replacing 10-time Pro Bowl superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald with some quality young options (specifically Fiske and his teammate, first round pick Jared Verse) and equipping 36-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback Matthew Stafford with an arsenal of intriguing weapons, both in terms of pass catchers and run game additions.
