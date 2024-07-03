Rams News: Aaron Donald Working Out with Los Angeles Rookie
10-time Pro Bowl Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, also an eight-time All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, may have retired this offseason at just 32 years of age — but that apparently has not stopped him from putting in reps.
Rookie Los Angeles defensive tackle Braden Fiske reveals that he has been working out with Donald (now 33), according to DJ Siddiqi of Forbes, but notes that Donald has yet to impart much meaningful advice to the former Florida Sate Seminole.
"Not really noteworthy advice," Fiske said. "We're just going to get some workouts in during the next couple of weeks before training camp, so that'll be cool."
When it came to chatter of how Fiske intends to grow on the gridiron, it sounds like he doesn't need much external motivation — from Donald or anyone else.
"Honestly, just get better," says Fiske of his objectives entering his rookie season. "I think I have a lot of room to grow. I think my ceiling is even higher than I thought it was coming out of college. Once you get out here and work with the pros, you see where you can elevate your game to. You're kind of comparing it to guys around you, I just see that the ceiling is even higher than I think I even realized it would. Just see where I can take this game and see how I can build this career. No flat-out objectives from Day 1, other than get better. Like I said, I'm grateful to be a part of this. I'm just excited to see how I can grow in the next year."
More Rams: Los Angeles Rookie Talks Replacing 'GOAT' Aaron Donald