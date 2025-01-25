Acquiring Justin Fields Would Not Make Financial Sense for Rams
With Matthew Stafford's future with the franchise up in the air, many Rams have rightfully expressed their opinions on who the team could go after to replace him if Stafford does not return in 2025. Former Chicago Bears and Pittsburg Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has become a fan favorite in that scenario.
Fields is a player with a big arm and insane speed who was 4-2 as a starter before being benched in favor of Russell Wilson. Whether that was the right move by the Steelers is subject to debate.
This is not a post to agree or disagree with fans on if Fields is a good on-field solution because that debate could go into the night and never reach a conclusion. While I have my own opinion on Fields, there's no mistaking that the Sean McVay QB rehab program has yielded fantastic results in years past and perhaps that what Fields needs to succeed.
The problem is that the money won't work out. In a scenario where Fields establishes himself as the Rams' long-term starter if Stafford does not return in 2025, that means the Rams would have to offer him a QB-sized deal in 2026 that could turn into a bidding war.
For argument's sake, let's give Fields the Sam Darnold treatment if Darnold defeated the Lions in the last game of the season. Rumors had him making up to three years/$100 million at the very minimum. Fields is two years younger and has the mobility that Darnold does not. It's not unreasonable to push that contract to four years/$200 million, about $20 million more than Kirk Cousins received from Atlanta.
In Cousins' case, his cap hit in 2026 and 2027 is $57 million. Let's push those numbers to 2027 and 2028 in consideration of when Fields would sign an extension. In 2028, the Rams are likely to have over 300 million in cap space. They would also have a few remaining players from their draft classes between 2025-2027. For argument's sake, let's say that's 21 players. Including Fields, that's 22. That's 31 roster spots that needs to be filled.
If Fields' cap hit is $57 million and the cap is $320. Take $36 million off the top for rookie contracts. Then take off $57 million more for Fields. That gives the Rams $227 million to play with.
If the Rams want to re-sign their defensive line, the total of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young, would likely be at least $150 million per season. Puka Nacua and another top receiver take at least $30 million each. That's virtually the entire cap and that's just 28 players so even if the cap is at $350 million and the Rams move money around, it's an unsustainable solution.
The Rams, if they want to keep their core together and not end up in a financial situation like the Saints, they can not afford to invest in Fields. If Fields is a bust, that's a wasted year but if he's successful, he will get a big deal somewhere else.
That's another team making moves off of the Rams' time or Los Angeles committing to a future with Fields without enough to surround him with. That's a losing hand no matter which way you slice it.
