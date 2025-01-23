Rams' Verse and Fiske Named Finalists For AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award
Football is a brotherhood. Defensive football is a family and the defensive line, regardless of origin, influence or creed, they are brothers. There's something special, something unseen between men that play on the defensive line together. Perhaps molded by the joint tasks in which they share or simply the physicality of the position, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske simply are brothers.
And as brothers do, they help each other succeed. So when Verse picked up a Sam Darnold fumble in the Rams Wild Card win against the Vikings, Fiske, who was near where Darnold was sacked, sprinted to clear out the closest Viking to Verse, paving his way towards the endzone.
But it's not a one-way street. Verse, through his continued efforts, causes so many issues on the outside that Fiske had a repeated open lane to the quarterback, playing a role in his rookie-leading 8.5 sacks on the season. But for both men, it's not the sacks, pressures, or even touchdowns that matter to them. It's the pursuit of the win and the fact they get to pursue it together.
All Rams fans were touched during the emotional moment when Fiske was not only drafted by the Rams, the same team that drafted Verse the day before but that Verse was at the Rams' draft headquarters, welcoming Fiske over the phone.
And for two men who have accomplished so much together, it's fitting that both are nominated for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, joining Eagles defensive backs Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell along with Dolphins EDGE Chop Robinson.
Verse is expected to take home the award due to leading rookies in QB pressures and his dominance against various NFL offensive lines. Verse, already a fan favorite, etched his name into Rams lore as he dominated what is widely considered the best offensive line in the NFL in Philadelphia after talking his talk and then walking his walk.
Fiske is a beloved member of the Rams' defensive line. In two playoff games, he played a critical role in getting both Darnold and Jalen Hurts on the ground, recording 1.5 sacks of his own.
The award will be presented on February 6th, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana at the Saenger Theatre.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE