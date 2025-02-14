Analyst Believes Rams Need Stafford in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams as fans know them now will look different come kick off in game one of 2025. While the franchise continues to search for the right trade partner for wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams quarterback could also be in danger of hitting the trading block.
Matthew Stafford's name has been heating up as well this offseason. Whether it be predictions of retirement or being traded, Stafford's future has been circulating social media heavily. That being said, the Rams might be making the wrong decision if they ship off both Kupp and Stafford.
According to NFL Network's Akbar Gbajabiamila, if the Rams want to run back success they had in 2025, they are going to need to retain Stafford this offseason, and worry about their quarterback situation after the next year.
"I will say, he has to be apart of their plan because he still has it," Gbajabiamila said. "Look at where he is, 37 years old he still has plenty left in the tank and you start surrounding him with the other talent, I think they still have the opportunity to go on. Please don't waste it, keep Matthew Stafford."
Gbajabiamila touched heavily on what has work within the Rams organization over the years. The amount of young talent that has been acquired from the draft has built the Rams up, and Gbajabiamila believe's if the Rams were to try another quarterback and have it not work out, it would be a waste of young talent while they are on cheaper contracts.
"I think about Jared Verse, {Braden} Fiske, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, there's a lot of young talent. Do not waste the opportunity while you have these guys cheap," Gbajabiamila said.
Moving on from both Kupp and Stafford in one offseason would be detrimental for the future of the franchise. If the Rams do eventually trade Kupp, there are still pieces they would be able to get in return to aid Stafford on his final year on contract.
While the possibility of Stafford hanging up the cleats following next season is more probable than not, the Rams need to capitalize on what he has left in the tank.
