Matthew Stafford is the Best Quarterback Option for Rams in 2025
Los Angeles Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford can be on the trade block this offseason. Stafford is going to play next season but it can come on another NFL team. The Rams and Stafford will likely have to get a new deal done if they want to run it back at least one more season in 2025. Stafford faced a similar situation last season and does not want it to happen again.
Since coming to Los Angeles in 2021 via trade Stafford has been a huge addition to the Rams organization. In his first season in Los Angeles, Stafford led the Rams to their second Super Bowl in Franchise history in 2022.
Stafford also has been huge in the locker room as a leader. His leadership was on full display last season when the Rams were put in a bad situation with all the injuries to start the season. Stafford is the glue of the team and the Rams offense.
Stafford might not be a Ram next season and if they let that happen it would be a mistake. Stafford is a proven winner on and off the field and brings great leadership with him all the time.
We have seen many times in the NFL when teams let go of veteran quarterbacks because they do not want to pay them and think they can find their replacement right away in the draft or free agency. The market this offseason for quarterbacks is not a hot one. The Rams can bring in the best quarterbacks on the market but none of them play at the same level as Stafford.
It can also set the franchise back for years when you try to replace a proven quarterback and end up down the road in a quarterback counsel and have not found the right answer.
Getting a young quarterback or signing a free agent quarterback is not out of the practice but the Rams must keep Stafford so they can learn one of the best and when he is ready to retire, they can take over with confidence instead of just trying to throw them into the fire. The Rams will have very interesting moves to make in the offseason.
