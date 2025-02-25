Analyst Says It is Only a Two Team Race for Rams' Matthew Stafford
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere.
It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
One of the biggest headlines that will go on all offseason is whether the Rams will trade veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford wants to play for the Rams to close out his Hall of Fame career.
The crew and former NFL players from Fox Sports show The Facility gave their thoughts on how they see this Stafford situation ending.
"People do not realize with Stafford not only do you have to trade for him, you have to give him a legitimate deal. Three years $150 million something like that," said former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.
"He is probably worth more than that, I think he is a top five quarterback. Should the Steelers do it, no. Two reasons the dude needs protection to be good. The Steelers offense line is not that. That is the reason why they started Justin Fields while Russell Wilson's ankle was hurt."
"Stafford is a true pocket passer, he is a gunslinger, he is tough as nails, but I feel like he might get hurt behind that offensive line."
"His whole career he has never played on an outdoors team. I think he needs to go to another indoor team. And who is the other indoor team out there, the Minnesota Vikings."
"Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was Stafford's offensive coordinator when the Rams won the Super Bowl. So I will not put it past Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings one of the best receivers, if not the best receiver in the game Justin Jefferson."
"Look Stafford is 37 years old. You can get two to three more years out of him if you do not love what JJ McCarthy is. If the Steelers do it, it is ridiculous. If the Vikings do it, I think it is awesome."
"I think it is going to come down to a two-team race between the Vikings and the Rams."
