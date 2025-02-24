Rams Can End Up With Surprising Veteran Quarterback If Stafford is Traded
The next step for the Los Angeles Rams this off-season will be free agency. The NFL free agency period will kick off in March. That is when teams and players find out how much their teams value them and how much a player wants to go elsewhere.
It is an exciting time for all NFL teams and fan bases. It gives them a little preview of what their respective team can look like next season.
One of the biggest headlines that will go on all offseason is whether the Rams will trade veteran quarterbackMatthew Stafford. Stafford wants to play for the Rams to close out his Hall of Fame career.
If Stafford does not come back to Los Angeles next season, one quarterback the Rams can go after is veteran Kirk Cousins.
Kirk Cousins is coming off a year where he looked good in the first half of the season and then his play dropped off in the second half in 2024. Cousins was coming off a major injury and another off season can see him return to his usual form.
Cousin will be a fit for the Rams because he is a pocket passer and the Rams have had that type of quarterback since head coach Sean McVay took over in Los Angeles. Cousin will have a much improved team and an offensive line that was one of the best to end the season in 2024.
The problem with making a trade for Cousins is the money but that can be fixed if Cousins restructures his contracts and two if the Atlanta Falcons eat some of the money on his remaining contract as part of the trade.
Cousins will be another target for the team if Stafford ends up leaving. Cousin was benched late last season for rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. Cousins still has the talent and arm to play in the NFL. And if the Rams can get him at a good price they can make it work.
It is going to be interesting to see what happens with Stafford and the Rams. A move for Stafford can have a major impact on multiple teams in the National Football League. Stafford is still one of the top quarterbacks in the league.
