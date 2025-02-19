Rams QB Matthew Stafford Is a Part Of a Rare NFL Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams had a great season last year. The team faced many challenges and overcame most of them. The team was faced with many injuries to start last season but once they got their guys back, they, took off.
Now the Rams look to run it back next season with the same group but will it happen, amid contract talks this offseason?
The offseason for the Rams is a tricky one. They are coming off a successful season but have a mix of veteran players and young players.
One huge decision that the Rams need to make is one veteran quarterback, Matthew Stafford. One thing we do know is that Stafford will be back playing next season. This will loom large for many in the Rams organization if Stafford leaves.
If Stafford does not return to the team next season, veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers can be in the mix to be the next quarterback in Los Angeles.
The NFL this off season will see one of the best, if not the best off season market for quarterbacks. Many veterans will be available either through trades or free agency.
"What is interesting is that people have said to me what is the biggest storyline this off season, and sometimes it is hard to see what is coming and sometimes we do not know," said ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"The biggest storyline is the fact that there are three veteran quarterbacks with a least 350 career passing touchdowns in the NFL, who now have unsettling futures. That is Matthew Stafford, that is Aaron Rodgers, that is Russell Wilson."
"Matthew Stafford and the Rams as we type this Tuesday morning, they have been trying to see if they can work out a new contract. And if they can, Matthew Stafford will stay in Los Angeles and remain a Ram. But he is due $35 million this year."
"None of it is guaranteed. And it is up to those two sides to figure out a number that the Rams can live with. That Matthew Stafford is more comfortable with that will enable him to continue and finish his NFL career with the Rams. That is the goal I believe for both sides."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE