Analyst Sees Rams As Best Free-Agent Fit for Veteran Left Tackle
Left tackle Cam Robinson filled an important role for the Vikings in 2024 and now ESPN’s Matt Bowen sees Robinson filling an important role for the Rams.
Robinson, 29, is an unrestricted free agent expected to command more than $20 million per year when the league year opens March 12. Bowen sees Robinson fitting best in Sean McVay’s offense.
“Technical lapses have prevented him from playing consistently,” Bowen said, “and his 88.2-percent pass-block win rate was below average. But with the ability to engulf rushers at the point of attack and the foot speed to redirect, Robinson has the desired physical tools at tackle.”
Acquired from Jacksonville Oct. 30 to fill a gaping hole when Christian Darrisaw sustained a season-ending knee injury in a Week 8 loss to the Rams, Robinson started Minnesota’s final 11 games. And with Alaric Jackson set to leave the Rams in free agency, Robinson is considered an upgrade for Los Angeles at left tackle.
A 6-foot-6, 335-pound veteran, Robinson spent his first seven seasons with the Jaguars before splitting last year between Jacksonville and Minnesota. He’s averaged only 12.6 regular-season starts per year and in 2024 committed a career-high 11 penalties. He also allowed six sacks, his most since 2019.
Whether he’s worth the investment is questionable. The team has approximately $40 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, and also has needs at cornerback and tight end.
Plus, as of now, the Rams don’t even know the quarterback their left tackle will protect. The team’s higher priority is clearing up the future of Matthew Stafford.
That clarity will come soon. And if the Rams need to find a tackle through the draft, they should have plenty of options with the 26th pick in the first round. Those choices could include Kelvin Banks from Texas, Missouri’s Armand Membou and North Dakota State’s Grey Zabel.
In addition to Jackson, the Rams also could lose Joe Noteboom in free agency. And, right tackle Rob Havenstein is entering the final year of his contract. Now that the Rams have fortified their defensive line, expect them to shift their focus to the offensive front this offseason.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE