Rams Linked with Free Agent Left Tackle
In a recent article from ESPN, ranking the 50 best free agents entering this offseason, the Rams were linked with Minnesota Vikings and former Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson. In the report, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated "Robinson quite possibly played his way above the $20-million-per-year threshold, with the recent precedent of Garett Bolles' four-year, $82 million deal in Denver as a comp. The Rams and Chiefs are among teams that could be looking for left tackle help. And a return to Minnesota isn't totally off the table, after the Vikings traded for Robinson at midseason."
The move would be to replace Alaric Jackson who is ranked 40th on the list. Robinson comes in at 14 but quite frankly the experts have it wrong on this. Robinson is not a solution for the Rams, especially at the price tag he commands.
In the report, Matt Bowen writes "At 6-6 and 335 pounds, Robinson has the ideal size, length and traits for the tackle position. Technical lapses have prevented him from playing at a consistent level, and his 88.2% pass block win rate was below average. But with the ability to engulf rushers at the point of attack and the foot speed to redirect, Robinson has the desired tools at the tackle position."
If we're questioning consistency and talking about tools when it comes to a player that will turn 30 during the 2025 NFL season, that's a player the Rams need to pass on. Especially with Jackson being a potentially cheaper but more efficient option who is just entering his prime.
I asked Jaguars on SI beat writer John Shipley for his thoughts on Robinson. Shipley said "Robinson is a good player who started for a long time in Jacksonville, but his lack of durability and consistency became a big issue. He’s not a great run blocker but can give you good stretches in the passing game. Age is starting to show, but he’s a starting left tackle"
The Rams should pass on Robinson but considering the needs in the NFC West, do not be surprised if he ends up on a division rival.
