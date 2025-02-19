Analyst Sees These 2 Rams As Potential Cap Casualties
Once the Rams determine which quarterback their offensive line will protect, they’ll need to determine which linemen will protect him. One of those linemen may not be Jonah Jackson.
Matt Okada of NFL.com identified Jackson and cornerback Darious Williams as two potential cap casualties on the Rams’ roster. NFL teams need to be in compliance with the salary cap by 1 p.m. PT on March 12 when the new league year begins.
Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract as an unrestricted free agent last year. While he filled an important starting role on the Los Angeles line early in the season, when injuries and suspensions decimated the Rams, he wound up starting just four games last season. Jackson started at center in the season-opening loss at Detroit, then started at guard in a Week 2 loss at Arizona.
Okada said terminating Jackson’s contract as a pre-June 1 move would save the Rams only $3.8 million and result in $5.3 million of dead money on the 2025 salary cap. His 2025 salary of $9 million becomes fully guaranteed if he’s on the Rams’ roster on the third day of the league year, March 14.
All told, Jackson has started 61 regular-season games, including 57 with the Lions from 2020-23. Sidelined by a knee injury, he started two of three playoff games for the Lions when they advanced to the NFC Championship Game in 2023.
Jackson is one of four players along the Rams’ offensive line who might not return in 2025. Tackles Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson are due to become unrestricted free agents. And tackle Rob Havenstein is entering the final season of the three-year extension he signed in 2022.
Williams, 32, was a Jacksonville cap casualty last March. After two years in Jacksonville (2022-23), Williams rejoined the Rams on a three-year, $22.5 million deal. His contract carries an $8 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the league year, March 16. Okada said releasing Williams with a pre-June 1 designation would net the Rams only $3.8 million in cap savings and cost the Rams $5.3 million in dead dollars.
Originally acquired by the Rams on waivers during the 2018 season, Williams was inactive for Los Angeles in Super Bowl LIII. He posted four interceptions in 2020 and started all four playoff games for the team in 2021, including the Super Bowl LVI victory. He also registered four interceptions in 2023 with the Jaguars.
Hampered by hamstring issues last year, Williams started just 11 games for the Rams, with one interception and seven passes defensed.
