Analyst Thinks Stafford to Giants ‘Might Actually Happen’
A lie travels on social media faster than truth laces its cleats. So, Matthew Stafford’s brother-in-law joining the Giants can certainly dominate conversations before a Super Bowl. That’s what happened last week, ESPN’s Mina Kimes said.
Kelly Stafford’s brother, Chad Hall, is the Giants’ new assistant QB coach. But that’s not what drove the rumors, Kimes said from her on-the-ground perspective. Instead, it was the law of large numbers.
“If you would’ve asked me this question before that,” Kimes said Wednesday on , “I would’ve said, ‘No way. The Rams aren't trading Matthew Stafford.’ But being in New Orleans, talking to all the players and agents who were out there, I'm telling you, this was the talk of the city. And I came out thinking, ‘Hey, this might actually happen.’”
The primary reason it could happen is that Stafford, 37, no longer has guaranteed money in his contract. He needs a new deal. On the surface, no one sees a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who nearly led the Rams to an upset in last month’s playoffs at Philadelphia leaving a team with so much promise. Stranger things have happened, however.
Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll are on a short leash. A compelling multi-year offer could facilitate the second blockbuster trade in Stafford’s career, and make him another Pro Bowl quarterback to leave the Rams for the Giants. And as Kurt Warner did in 2004 for Eli Manning, Stafford could certainly mentor a rookie like Cam Ward for the Giants, who own the No. 3 pick.
Wherever Stafford plays in 2025 will set the quarterback market. Albert Breer explained how the Stafford-Rams situation could escalate moving forward.
“The Rams have built a nice young core,” Breer wrote. “As that core starts to come of age, what the team would like to avoid is landing in some sort of desperate situation at the most important position on the field. So if Stafford wants a big contract adjustment, and someone is offering a first-round pick, and he’s not sure if he can commit to 2026 … that’s where I could see this getting interesting.”
