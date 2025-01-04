Are the Rams Adding New Wrinkles to Their Offense?
The Los Angeles Rams have all but finished preparing for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. However, they have also likely begun working on their self-scout side of them to start preparing for the postseason.
Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to add a few wrinkles to the Rams offense that he may or may not have learned from legendary Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
McVay believes consistency is key.
“I think the longer you do it, the consistency is the truest measurement of performance," McVay said. "You look at what he’s done going back to all the stuff in ‘Philly,’ the amazing success they've had in Kansas City [with] the screen game and getting a good feel. I think he has a great feel for when to dial those up. He’s always had those backs that have an excellent feel going back to [Former Eagles RB Brian] Westbrook. There's a handful of guys, but they do a great job in the tight end screen game and the perimeter screen game.
McVay noted that the team can practice their new wrinkles as much as possible, but it is up to him and the coaching the right spot to call certain plays.
"I think there's a feel for how to sequence a game," McVay said. "I think there's an understanding of, what I am anticipating and being able to get it versus favorable types of looks? You can see the details. We always talk about [how] no screen is the same. Every screen has its own story. For some reason, everywhere Andy Reid has been, that team has a good feel for it.
"I've been a part of teams where we've had a good feel for the screen game and done a good job of creating clarity and then other times where it hasn't been as good. ‘Big Red’ is the man. He has a great feel for when to be able to get to those. I think the detail at which they coach him and the timing at which he's getting to it… There are so many layers to it. I've studied them. Every year, that's one of the things that you're going to spend an offseason studying is a lot of different things about Coach Reid, but definitely the screen game is one of them.”
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE