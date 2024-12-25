Are the Rams Super Bowl Contenders or Pretenders?
The Los Angeles Rams (9-6) are atop the NFC West standings and have a chance to clinch the division next week with a home win over the Arizona Cardinals (7-8). If they do complete the comeback of a sensational season, will they be a real contender for the Lombardi Trophy?
The Rams have shown over their four-game winning streak that they can beat anyone who stacks up against them. Winning games in a multitude of ways is the biggest plus for this team and will give them some flexibility depending on what type of playoff game they would be involved in.
In back-to-back weeks, the Rams won a ballgame over the Buffalo Bills (12-3) by scoring 44 points and allowing 42, then went on to beat their division rival, San Francisco 49ers (6-9) in a 12-6 contest where not a single touchdown was scored. The diversity in wins is scary for opposing teams.
We have seen the Rams be dominated by playoff teams, but also beat them as well. They were blown out at home against the Philadelphia Eagles (12-3), lost in overtime to the Detroit Lions (13-2) in the season opener, but beat the Bills and Minnesota Vikings (13-2).
Winning is not an easy thing in the NFL and the fact that the Rams have been able to surprise the nation with some signature wins over elite football teams shows that they have what it takes come playoff time. If they stay on this path, there are not many teams that will be able to stop them.
The feeling many are starting to get is that the Rams are the last team another playoff team would want to face. With so many offensive weapons, a future Hall of Fame quarterback, and a defense that has only gotten better as the year has progressed proves them to be a serious contender.
It would not be the most shocking thing in the world to see this team in New Orleans at the beginning of Febraury, competing for their second Super Bowl in the past four seasons. They have all the tools and are peaking at the perfect time to pull off an upset in the Wild Card round and make some noise.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE