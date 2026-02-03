Sean McVay Praises the Pillars of the Rams Offensive Line

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams have many questions to ask of themselves this offseason, the state of their offensive tackles is not one of them.

On Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the state of his tackles, praising the work of Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon before talking about plans for 2026.

Alaric Jackson

Jackson, the Ed Block Courage award winner, overcame blood clot issues during training camp to be a pillar of the offensive line, only missing one game in 2025.

“Consistency," stated McVay. "I think consistency is the truest measure of performance. He's consistently played at a really high level. He's shown a mental toughness, a fortitude and a physical toughness. I think that we've only continued to get to know him better and how to be able to help him continue to thrive. He's an intrinsically motivated guy. He works really hard, does a lot of individual work on his own body maintenance, extra time with [Director of Strength and Conditioning] Justin Lovett and the strength coaches. He's always out there after practice pouring into younger guys or doing some different things and he just wants to be great."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (right) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Alaric Jackson against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He's in the position to continue to ascend. I thought he was outstanding for us. I think he's only going to continue to build. I was really proud of him and I'm happy for just the growth over time. When you look at the amount of things that he did when we found out about some of those things he was going to have to overcome just from a medical perspective and for him to do what he did in the absence of a lot of the work that's necessary to callous your body and sharpen your skills, it's a tremendous tribute to him. It's a tremendous tribute to the doctors as well and his ability to be able to follow suit. Awesome job. He was a stud for us this year.”

Warren McClendon Jr

McVay also confirmed that regardless of Rob Havenstein's decision regarding if he'll play in 2026, they have their answer at right tackle. While in a scenario in which Havenstein returns, the Rams have yet to name a starter, McClendon has a role on the team and Havenstein's perminent role if he chooses to retire.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“No question," stated McVay. "He has. He's done great. He played really well. You mentioned Alaric, I'm proud as hell of Warren McClendon. These guys deserve a ton of credit. They're the ones out there doing the work. There are a lot of people in the midst of that process that help whether that be their teammates, coaches, and then just continuing to mature and ascend. I was really happy and proud of the way that Warren played. He did an outstanding job for us this year.”

