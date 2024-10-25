Biggest Takeaways From Rams Big Win Against Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams stunned the football world when they upset the Minnesota Vikings in a 30-20 triumph Thursday night.
Here are three takeaways from the stunning victory.
1. The Rams were never a bad team, they were just short-handed.
The return of Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua helped the Rams get back into full form. It was what Rams fans had been waiting to see all season.
The wide receiver duo accounted for 157 of Matthew Stafford's 279 passing yards to help the team earn a solid win over the Vikings.
Nacua was Stafford's favorite target of the Thursday Night Football showdown with a total of nine targets. The sophomore wideout had practiced just once with the team before the Week 8 matchup.
"It's what you envisioned (for this offense) when training camp started and it's nice to have those guys back," Stafford said via the team transcript. "I said it earlier, but I really do think it was great for our entire team. It was great for our offense obviously, I was so happy and proud for those guys to be back out on the grass with us, but also really big for our defense, out special teams, (because) everybody feels that when those guys are back in."
2. Matthew Stafford is one of the best quarterbacks in the league.
Stafford was 25 of 34 and passed for 279 yards with four touchdowns. The 16-year veteran had entered the Week 8 matchup with just three touchdown passes.
Stafford earned a 124.5 passer rating, his best of the season. The Rams offensive line aided Stafford in his performance as the veteran quarterback was pressured on just 4 four of 34 dropbacks and wasn't sacked once, according to Next Gen Stats.
"Matthew had a look in his eye where he was going to be ready to go, and it's like, 'hey, you're coming with me, because we're going to go do this thing the right way,'" head coach Sean McVay said via the team transcript. "When you see him running around and evading rushers and he's kind of looking at the sidelines like he knows 'I'm him tonight,' that elevates everybody."
3. Jared Verse will win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
There's no other rookie defender like him. Verse has separated himself since Week 1 of the 2024 season.
In Week 8, Verse tallied 1.5 sacks that resulted in the Vikings losing 23 yards. The defensive lineman also recorded three quarterback hits and three total tackles in the win.
"The way I play, I'mma wear you out," Verse said postgame. "If you're not fast enough, I'm going to run around you. If you fast enough, you're not strong enough, so I'mma run through you. I'mma wear you out as the game goes on."
With each game, Verse continues to make a strong case to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.