Bills' Josh Allen Reveals the Challenges the Rams' Defense Presents
The Los Angeles Rams will be facing one of the best quarterbacks in the National Football League Josh Allen. The Rams head into the matchup holding a 6-6 record.
The Bills are 10-2 and have already clinched their division with five games remaining. Both teams have major things to play for going down the stretch and Sunday's game will be a statement for the winner.
Coming into the season people around the league thought Allen was going to take a step back after losing his top target, Stefon Diggs. But it has been the total opposite.
Allen is having a career season. He is finding different weapons all over the field and has done a better job of taking care of the football.
On the other hand, the Rams defense has to still discipline. The Rams defense has done a good job getting to the quarterback. And that is what they need to do on Sunday against the Bills offensive line and bring Allen down.
"I think it is the same thing we have every week and that is our commitment to preparing the best that we can prepare and putting our best foot forward every time we step on that football field. It is no different this week than it was last week," said Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"We know we are going across the country to a team that is very hungry. They have been playing really good football as of late. Their defensive line is one of the better units you will see. They got a lot of dogs up front. They are young up there but some really good players. Some studs over there on their defensive side of the ball. And then you got one of the best quarterbacks in my opinion to play the game of football in Matthew [Stafford]. We got to be ready to go and ready for whatever they can throw at us."
If the Rams defense continues to play good team defense, it gives the offense plenty of opportunities to keep Allen and the Bills offense on the sidelines.
A key for the Rams defense is to hold the Bills offense to field goals instead of touchdowns. Blend but do not break mindset for the young Rams defense.
