Rams' DC Shula Gives Insight on Containing Bills' Allen
The Los Angeles Rams will have the challenge on Sunday to stop one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Rams will host the Buffalo Bills at Sofi Stadium on Sunday.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is playing his best football of the season. He is a top MVP candidate heading into Week 14.
The Rams young defensive core will have their hands full trying to stop Allen and the rest of the Bills offensive attack. Bills running back James Cook can beat any defense. Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper is looking to have a big game for the first time since coming to the Bills earlier in the season.
"He [Josh Allen] is playing the quarterback position really well," said Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. It is not just a ton of off-schedule stuff. He seems to calm down. He is finding his check down and he is getting the ball out of his hands. If you took away the off-schedule stuff, he is still playing at an elite level just at QB. He is spreading the ball around. He is getting the ball to [Khalil] Shakir in the flats or he gots his one on ones isolations outside. I just say he is taking care of the ball obviously not many turnovers and he is playing true quarterback. Then, still gots all the stuff you know, when it comes to being Josh Allen."
Allen can beat defenses with his legs as well. Allen is a difficult quarterback to take down when he escapes the pocket.
"Not many guys that can simulate Josh Allen, if you could have one of the defensive ends or an outside backer play QB, maybe run around ... So, really you are going over you know your rules when he does goes off schedule when he does break the pocket. Things like that. Just how we do with the other quarterbacks. You know we are not tackling anybody and obviously, we know he is a difficult guy to tackle when he starts to decide he wants to run. We have gone over the techniques. We will work on that and simulate it."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE