Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Leading Week 14 Storylines
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) are preparing for their Week 14 home matchup with the Buffalo Bills (10-2) on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. There are a few pieces of news that are important to this week from the Rams and other division rival teams.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look at a few leading storylines ahead of the Rams' Week 14 battle with the red hot Bills.
Earlier this week, the Rams claimed former first round pick and Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. off waivers. He will likely not play this week against the Bills, but is eager and excited to make an impact in the final few games of the season.
Forbes played just 20 games, totaling 45 tackles and two interceptions in just a year and a half with the Commanders. After being drafted 16th overall in 2023, he has found a new home with an organization that once was seeking to draft him two seasons ago.
The Rams will be focused on their matchup with the Bills, but a small part will be scoreboard watching what is developing in Glendale. The Arizona Cardinals (6-6) and Seattle Seahawks (7-5) will play for the second time in the past three weeks in one of the biggest divisional games of the season.
If the Rams want to become tied for first with a win over the Bills or just one game back with a loss, they will need the Cardinals to win at home to make both teams 7-6 at the end of the week. The Cardinals have lost two-straight while the Seahawks are riding high on a three-game winning streak.
The Rams will have their hands full this weekend as the Bills have been an offensive juggernaut over the past six weeks. They are on a seven-game winning streak and have scored 30 or more points in each of their last six games. Keeping pace with the Bills will be required for the Rams offense.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media earlier this week and spoke in regards to the Bills offense. He credited their ability to move the football while praising the defense for earning several turnovers to give them extra possessions. The Bills lead the NFL with 17 forced turnovers.
Stafford is well aware that they will need to execute at a high clip and continue to keep pace with a Bills offense that nobody has seemed to be able to slow down over the past two months.
