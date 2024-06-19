Rams News: Blake Corum Earns Another Major Award Ahead of Pro Debut
Los Angeles Rams rookie running back Blake Corum has picked up another award before his first NFL season. The third-round pick out of Michigan was named one of the two 2023-24 U-Mich Athletes of the Year. Michigan women's tennis player Kari Miller was the other award winner.
Corum deservedly earns the award after an excellent final year for the Wolverines. Corum carried the ball 258 times his final season for 1,245 yards for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. He rushed for an insane 27 touchdowns, and was the main player offensively driving Michigan to an undefeated 15-0 season and College Football Playoff national championship title. He had a championship-caliber performance in the national title game as well, rushing for 134 yards and two touchdowns as he won the CFP National Championship Game MVP award.
Along with this honor, Corum was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year for the second consecutive year. He was also a first-team All-American and made first-team All-Big-Ten for the second straight season.
Corum had about as accomplished of a college career as it gets, and now he will try to have an awesome NFL career as well, starting out with his rookie season. While Corum was the focal point of the Michigan offense, that won't likely be the case with the Rams. Quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will command the offense, while running back Kyren Williams is expected to lead the run game during his rookie season. There will be the opportunity for Corum to make an impact, but this rookie season should look different than how he did with the Wolverines.
More Rams:
Rams News: LA PFWA All-Rookie Earns Plaudits in Offseason
Rams News: The Best Part of LA's 2023 Turnaround, Per Sean McVay