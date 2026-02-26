Potential Top Rams Target Caleb Downs Speaks From NFL Combine

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are looking towards the future, and with two first-round picks in hand, as well as a plethora of additional selections throughout the rest of the NFL Draft, the team has more than enough to build on their championship-level momentum heading into 2026.

While the Rams ' top brass have historically avoided attending the combine, the event serves as a first look into the names that could be gracing televisions on Sunday.

One of the Rams' top prospects, Caleb Downs , spoke from Indianapolis.

Downs From The Combine

During his podium session at the NFL Combine, Downs answered a variety of questions as his draft stock continues to rise.

"You're getting a really talented player, you're getting a smart player that can come and make an impact on the field and in the facility," stated Downs on what he brings to a team.

Downs Continues To Excite

Downs, who has drawn comparisons to players such as Budda Baker and Jalen Pitre, would be a perfect piece for the Rams' secondary, and considering Downs is expected to be a first-round pick, if he does get drafted by the team, he will have more than enough time to grow into a perminent role, while defensive coordinator Chris Shula would have a field day utalizing his unique skill set.

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) and cornerback Lorenzo Styles Jr. (3) react in the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers during the 2025 Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Downs worked with new Rams defensive assistant Michael Hunter at Ohio State over the last two seasons, helping the Buckeyes capture the National Championship during the 2024 season. Downs also won the title with Rams' defensive lineman Ty Hamilton.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein provided his report.

"Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State," stated Zierlein. "Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back. He’ll gamble a little bit as a run defender, but he makes more than enough disruptive plays near the line of scrimmage to make up for it."

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) celebrates a defensive stop during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"He’s fluent in man or zone over the first two levels and is rarely fooled by play-action or misdirection. While he’s quick to close and strike underneath, there are hints of caution that prevent him from making more plays on the football. Downs isn’t the biggest, fastest or most versatile player, but he consistently puts his stamp on games."

With the Rams already having Quentin Lake, Jaylen McCollough, and Josh Wallace, it would be likely for the team to try to use more single-high safety looks, using Kam Kinchens as a centerfielder, allowing Downs to play with more freedom in the box like Budda Baker.

Never again miss one major story related to your Rams when you sign up for our newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news and analysis. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.