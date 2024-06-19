Ram Digest

Rams News: LA PFWA All-Rookie Earns Plaudits in Offseason

The standout defender is already enjoying an active summer.

Alex Kirschenbaum

May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) is defended by wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and tight end Colby Parkinson (86) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) is defended by wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) and tight end Colby Parkinson (86) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Second-year Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young has already earned major plaudits from head coach Sean McVay, following a solid run in OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp.

Appearing on the "Green Light" podcast with former two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Chris Long, McVay spoke out about his (ahem) Young star, within the greater context of his club's developing defensive line.

"He's come a long way," McVay said. "He was a guy that came in, had a good career at Tennessee."

The 6-foot-2, 258-pound linebacker was selected with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, following a First-Team All-SEC stint with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Young was named to the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team for his stellar efforts with the 10-7 Horns in 2023. Last season, he notched 61 total tackles (42 solo, 19 assisted), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four stuffs.

With 10-time Rams Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald now off to greener pastures in retirement (though there's no guarantee the 32-year-old will stay retired), Los Angeles needs to bolster its defense, so the advent of Young's arrival and instant development is a boon to McVay, newly promoted defensive coordinator Chris Shula and newly arrived inside linebackers coach Greg Williams.

