Rams News: LA PFWA All-Rookie Earns Plaudits in Offseason
Second-year Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young has already earned major plaudits from head coach Sean McVay, following a solid run in OTAs and the team's mandatory minicamp.
Appearing on the "Green Light" podcast with former two-time Super Bowl champion defensive end Chris Long, McVay spoke out about his (ahem) Young star, within the greater context of his club's developing defensive line.
"He's come a long way," McVay said. "He was a guy that came in, had a good career at Tennessee."
The 6-foot-2, 258-pound linebacker was selected with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, following a First-Team All-SEC stint with the Tennessee Volunteers.
Young was named to the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team for his stellar efforts with the 10-7 Horns in 2023. Last season, he notched 61 total tackles (42 solo, 19 assisted), eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and four stuffs.
With 10-time Rams Pro Bowler and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald now off to greener pastures in retirement (though there's no guarantee the 32-year-old will stay retired), Los Angeles needs to bolster its defense, so the advent of Young's arrival and instant development is a boon to McVay, newly promoted defensive coordinator Chris Shula and newly arrived inside linebackers coach Greg Williams.
