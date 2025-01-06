Blake Corum's Injury Paves Way For Redemption
Blake Corum is built for the big-time moments. He always has been.
He has also had to watch the big-time moments from the sidelines. Corum suffered a broken forearm that will end his rookie season on Sunday. Sean McVay said after the game that he believes it's Corum's right, adding insult to what has already been an injury-filled season for the franchise.
Corum entered the NFL as a national champion. He ran his Michigan Wolverines towards the promised land, capping off an incredible three-year stretch for the running back. Many expected Corum to be a heavily utilized player as a rookie, and many expressed surprise when the Rams selected him despite having Kyren Williams.
The thought was that Williams and Corum would be a lightning-and-thunder combo that ran all over the NFL. That ended up not being the case. Corum was not used in the preseason and was sparsely used in the regular season, especially in the final games of the season. Sunday was supposed to be his coming out party but just after three touches, Corum's year was over.
Next Monday was supposed to be a major moment in his career. Corum would have suited up for his first-ever playoff game and would have done so at SoFi stadium. However, this is not the first time Corum has suffered a major injury before a big game.
In 2022, a week before his Wolverines were set to travel to Columbus to play hated Ohio State, Corum tore his meniscus forcing him to miss the top-five matchup, Michigan's victory in the Big 10 title game, and their run in the playoffs. Corum was set to leave Michigan for the NFL that offseason but decided to return to school. Unfinished business he called it and after winning the Rose Bowl and the National Title, Corum defines the term resiliency.
It will be that resilience that powers his rehabilitation effort. Corum will come back and he will be better for it. This is not his first difficult journey in football, nor will it be the last but to be on the brink of the biggest game of your life, a game you've dreamed of playing in your entire life. That hurts the soul.
They say only the greatest warriors are given the biggest challenges. For Corum, it is simply another day doing what he does best. That's being one of the mentally toughest men in football.
