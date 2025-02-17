BREAKING: Bengals to Tag Tee Higgins, Removing Rams From Being a Potential Suitor
It was reported by Cincinnati Bengals On Sports Illustrated on Monday that the Cincinnati Bengals would be placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, virtually ending any possibility for the Rams to acquire the star pass catcher.
While it's not the exclusive tag, the Bengals are reportedly working on Higgins' extension and if the Rams were to bring him to Los Angeles, the team would have to negotiate a deal that the Bengals could match while being forced to give up two first-round picks if the Bengals refuse.
Considering the needs of the team and the fact that the "f them picks" era is over, the tag eliminates the Rams from contending for Higgins' services even if he can not agree to terms with Cincinnati.
"Last year the Bengals tagged Higgins and there wasn't much dialogue about a long-term contract. He was the only player that was tagged by his team last year that didn't sign a multi-year extension. This year feels different. The Bengals plan to sign the star receiver to a long-term deal, sources say. Wrote Sports Illustrated's James Rapien. Higgins changed agents in December, moving on from David Mulugheta. He signed with Rocky Arceneaux and Caitlin Aoki of Alliance Sports. That move is one of the many reasons why Higgins could stick around in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future."
Thus, even if the Rams were willing to give up two first-round selections, it likely won't matter.
This deals a crushing blow to the wide receiver market as with Garrett Wilson seemingly taken off the market after the Jets hired Aaron Glenn and are walking away from Aaron Rodgers, that means the price tag on Davante Adams just went through the roof, making him nearly impossible to acquire either.
While there are other options available if the Rams look to add a premier wide receiver in free agency such as Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, and Chris Godwin, their price tag will begin at $20 million per season. The team could reacquire Brandin Cooks or Robert Woods but they are not the same players from what they once were for the Rams.
While the Rams have their own plan, in the grand scheme of things, was there really no wiggle room regarding Cooper Kupp's contract?
