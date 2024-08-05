Breaking Down Rams' Safety Position Battle in Training Camp
The race for the starting safety positions is in full swing for the Los Angeles Rams, but there are already two probable candidates.
Los Angeles acquired safety Kamren Curl from the Commanders in free agency, so it's likely he will be one of the two starting safeties.
“I feel like I’m a natural leader,” Curl told Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times back in March. “I can’t be Aaron Donald, you know? I can just be myself so that’s what I’m going to bring to the team, just the type of guy who I am leading by example and being vocal and just trying to show everybody the right way to do things every day I come into the building.”
Curl shared why Rams head coach Sean McVay wanted to get him to Los Angeles.
“Basically, he told me he brought me in because he likes the way I play,” Curl said. “He likes the violence, the physicality I bring to the game and I feel like that’s the only way to play football.
Quentin Lake is a potential candidate that could line up next to Curl but due to his diverse skill set, but McVay might want him in another defensive position.
"Anywhere is fine," Lake said via the team's transcript. "I think (the thing) for me is, you can have communication aspect at different positions. There are little nuances, but as long as I'm on the field communicating with the guys, that's all I can ask for."
At OTAs in the spring, Lake played safety but in the regular season he's played snaps at defensive nickelback and as a dime backer in sub-packages.
During the offseason, Lake spent time training Detroit Lions Amon-Ra St. Brown, ex-teammate from Mater Dei High School.
"Nothing was discussed," Lake said with a smile. "We were just laughing, talking a little bit of a mess, but it's always good to see him.
"So that was really the fun part of this offseason training, was to get those live repetitions, to get me ready for training camp and all that stuff," Lake said. "And I got to go against one of my former teammates and college rivals, St. Brown, so it's gonna be hopefully a good matchup Week 1."
Nothing is set in stone for the starting safety positions, but as training camp progresses and the regular season arrives, Curl and Lake will likely be lining up next to each other.
