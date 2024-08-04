Rams Offense Hit With Multiple Turnovers in Joint Practice With Chargers
During a joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams had a surprising amount of turnovers during a scrimmage.
After finishing 10-7 in the 2023 season and making it to the playoffs, expectations are high for the Rams. With many stars returning, including quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, there's no reason that they can't be just as successful in 2024.
However, this wasn't the team that we saw in a joint practice with the Chargers on August 4. Instead, the Rams were picked apart by their LA counterparts.
According to Chargers Editorial Director Eric Smith, the Bolts had five takeaways for the first-team defense against Stafford and the Rams. There were also reports of linebacker Joey Bosa "sacking" Stafford, safety Alohi Gilman forcing a fumble, and linebacker Daiyan Henley recovering said fumble.
"Our defense was really impressive today, the kind of run wall that you want to see," Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said, per the team's transcript. "That's super encouraging. You just like to see it. Like I said the other day, you'd much rather see that early in camp than you would the offense gashing. We're progressing well.
Fortunately, the entire practice wasn't all doom and gloom since the Rams recovered in the next team period.
'Much cleaner play this period from the Rams first-team offense and a lot of concept diversity and skill player rotations", said Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "Fulton made two nice plays to end the 1s team period, coverage helped with an incomplete pass to Kupp (out of bounds) and helped on a ball aimed for Nacua. Both 1s sides (Rams O Chargers D) getting good work in."
Afterward, Rodrigue reported that head coach Sean McVay stated the Rams have "way higher standards" than when he saw in the joint practice with the Chargers. That being said, he also pointed to a similar experience they had with the Raiders in 2021. He said that "he expects the team to similarly respond the right way." And he is absolutely correct.
While this may seem like a scary prediction of what is to come this season, it's actually more of a wake-up call. Now, McVay and the Rams know what needs to be worked on in order to become the team they know they can be.
The Rams and Chargers are scheduled to have another joint practice again on August 14.
