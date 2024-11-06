Breaking Down the Offensive Attack of Rams' Week 10 Opponent
The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) are riding high on a three-game win streak and will seek to make it four-straight against a struggling the Miami Dolphins (2-6) in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.
Analyzing this Dolphins offense, they have failed to meet the expectations that were set for them this season. After starting the season with a win, the Dolphins have lost six of their last seven games and have been the second worst scoring team in the NFL.
Averaging just 15.5 points per game, this Dolphins offense has been met with several issues that have hindered their ability to win ballgames.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed four weeks in the early going after suffering his second major concussion in the past few seasons. His injury did their offense no favors as they scored just 40 points in that four game span.
Even when he was healthy enough to return in Week 8, Tagovailoa failed to lead his team to victory in back-to-back weeks. The scoring production did rise, posting 27 points in both games but the defense was unable to allow less than that total.
In terms of running the football, the Dolphins rank inside the top 10 in the league, averaging 133.9 rush yards per game. Second-year back Devon Achane has been the team's leading rusher with 420 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The pass attack has not been as successful, ranking as the ninth worst passing offense (191 ypg). Just six touchdown receptions spead across four different receivers, Achane ironically leads the way with three.
Eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team in receiving yards with 446 but has only found the end zone once this season. He finished last season with 13 scores and the production has fallen significantly since.
One of the biggest problems for the Dolphins scoring attack this season has been the offensive line. A total of 20 sacks have been given up over an eight game span, giving none of the four quarterbacks time to throw in the pocket. The Rams pass rush should thrive at home against this offensive front.
The playoff chances for this team are the lowest in years, coming off an 11-6 season, making a Wild Card playoff game a season ago. The Dolphins will need to put together one of their best offensive games of the season if they want any sort of a chance to take down a blazing hot Rams team.
