BREAKING: Good News From Rams' First Injury Report
The Los Angeles Rams' first injury report of Week 13 brought good news for the 5-6 squad.
While offensive lineman Alaric Johnson did not play, two key stalwarts on the line, Rob Havenstein and KT Leveston, were able to practice fully. Cornerback Charles Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee were limited.
Sean McVay also address the recent trouble with DeMarcus Robinson, who was arrested Monday for a DUI. Robinson will still play Sunday.
"Talking with him, I think he does understand the severity of this and how lucky we were that nobody was injured," McVay said on Wednesday. "I do believe that he's remorseful. We are going to let the legal process take place. The league has a process as well. He won't be suspended. As it relates to this week, there'll be some things that we deal with internally. I'll keep that in-house with him. I did appreciate his ability to acknowledge it to the team while also not minimizing or undermining the severity of what could have been. I do trust that he's going to learn from it, and I think it'll be a good learning opportunity for our whole football team. That's how we'll move forward.”
Wide receiver Cooper Kupp discussed Higbee's injury woes as well.
"It's hard to put into words how difficult that is, especially for him having to go through that," Kupp said. "When you lose the whole offseason and then have to be in the building and see everything that's going on and just not being able to be a part of it. I got a taste of that as well when I went through some stuff and it's really hard to keep a positive attitude and to not feel sorry for yourself. He's been able to weather those storms and it's really a credit to him, the person that he is, and the man that he is. Because of everything that happened this year, he wasn't able to be a captain for us but that's why he's been a captain on this team and that's why he's a leader."
