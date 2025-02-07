BREAKING: Jared Verse Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Award
It's official. Rams EDGE rusher Jared Verse has been named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year during a ceremony held in New Orleans.
Verse joined Aaron Donald and Isiah Robertson as Rams who have won the award in the past. Verse also joins a long line of Rams rookies to be honored by the league as Eric Dickerson, Jerome Bettis, Sam Bradford and Todd Gurley were recognized on the offensive side.
It's no surprise that Verse was awarded the honor as he led all rookies with 77 QB pressures, being a continual nightmare in the backfields of opposing offenses. He also had 4.5 sacks and played a crucial role in re-establishing the Rams dominant defensive line.
Verse made an impact early, picking up his first career sack against the Lions in the season opener and having been a continual thorn in opposing gameplans, he helped open up rush lanes that saw Braden Fiske lead all rookies with 8.5 sacks while Kobie Turner and Byron Young finished the 2024 season with 15.5 combined sacks.
Verse's play helped propel the Rams toward the NFC West title after the team began the season 1-4. In the playoffs, Verse made his name known around the world after he returned a Sam Darnold fumble 57 yards for a touchdown in a 27-9 win over Minnesota and walked the walk after talking his talk in Philadelphia, constantly finding himself in position to make plays against Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley.
Verse paid homage to his collegiate upbringing, having the logos of Albany University and Florida State placed inside his suit jacket. He attended the event with his parents and Rams outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio.
While Rams fans are ready for the 2025 season to begin, there is a feeling in the air that while the current conversation revolving around the team may be about the offense, it is the defense that will drive the team to their third Super Bowl title.
Despite losing Aaron Donald only one year ago, the next Hall of Fame caliber defender is already in the building.
And he has some help as former Florida State and current Rams teammate Braden Fiske finished third in voting.
