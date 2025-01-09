BREAKING: Joshua Karty Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
After a month to remember, Rams kicker Joshua Karty capped off his rookie regular season in style, being named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month.
He stands next to Lions' RB Jahmyr Gibbs and Seahawks DL Leonard Williams as the award recipients for December/January, solidifying his place in the NFL.
Karty has been on a tear, becoming one of Los Angeles' most successful scoring threats. In the months of December and January, Karty had a percent field goal made percentage, hitting 13 out of 13 attempts. He scored 50 total points in six games, helping the team win five of their final six games (loss against Seattle where Rams benched starters), clinching the NFC West and a playoff home game.
Karty has also quieted concerns regarding his ability to hit PATs and long-field goal attempts, blasting field goals from 57 and 58 yards against Seattle. He also has only four PAT misses on the year, an acceptable amount for a rookie.
What Karty has been able to accomplish to end his season is not just a credit to him but to special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn as well. After a rough 2023, Blackburn is running one of the best special teams units in the NFL. Not only is Karty delivering the points needed to win, but Ethan Evans, Xavier Smith, and Jordan Whittington have given the team an advantage towards winning the battle of field position.
It's a system that works well for the unit, but the beauty is in how the special teams unit has incorporated and influenced the Rams as a whole. The offense knows that if they cross the 50-yard line, they have a good chance to walk away with points. They also know that due to Evans' massive leg, they can pin an opponent inside their 20 at any moment.
Often in the NFL, we hear the term out-punting your coverage. The Rams do not have that problem as Xavier Smith has proven he can force a fair catch from any distance, excelling as a gunner. That allows the offense to operate without worry and gives the defense the comfort of knowing they'll likely have 80 yards of give against high powered offenses.
Karty hopes to continue his strong play in the postseason as history suggests he'll be called upon in a big moment. In Sean McVay's seven playoff wins, three of those games had a game-winning kick in under two minutes. Two of those games ended in walk-off field goals.
