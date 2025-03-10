BREAKING: Rams Lose Super Bowl-Winning Defensive Tackle
The Bobby Brown III era in Los Angeles has officially come to an end. The Super Bowl LVI winner has signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Carolina Panthers that could be worth up to $27 million with incentives.
The Rams made their intentions with Brown clear after signing Poona Ford earlier on Monday, and the Panthers seem to be loading up on defense before they look to claim the NFC South in 2025.
The team just missed out on another Super Bowl champion DT Milton Williams earlier in the day and see Brown as the man to pair next to Derrick Brown. Now the team may have the best defensive line in the division.
The team also re-signed cornerback Jaycee Horn on Monday.
During a recent exclusive interview, Brown III told Rams On SI that he was looking for a situation where he could display his pass rushing abilities and depending on how Carolina rotates their defense, he may finally have it.
“Me and him [Dallas Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa] have the exact same stats other than he got four sacks (during the 2024 season) and I have none. But also I played four hundred and seventy-two total snaps this year. He played three hundred and eighty-eight snaps more than I did," Brown said.
"So you're trying to tell me that a guy in the league and I'm not knocking him like he’s a great player. He's a beast. But you're trying to tell me a guy in the league is getting paid eighty million for the same thing I did? With almost double the opportunity, and people are only trying to offer me something less because I never had an opportunity? Because I don't have sacks? So ya’ll tryna tell me he's worth more than me because of four plays? Four sacks? With 400 more chances to do that?”
Well now he has his chance to do that. Brown will be 27 years old when his second deal expires, and as long as he stays healthy, if he shows he can consistently rush the passer, he'll get the deal he's looking for.
For now, the Rams move forward with Kobie Turner, Poona Ford, and Tyler Davis as their top defensive tackles.
