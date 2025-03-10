BREAKING: Rams Sign DT Poona Ford
The Rams have a new force in the middle and his name is Poona Ford. Ford, the former Texas Longhorn, was signed as a UDFA to the Seattle Seahawks where he spent four seasons. Ford then played with the Bills in 2023 and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2024, having a career year where he helped the team record the NFL's number one scoring defense.
Ford is a difference maker on the inside and his signing signals two things. One, the Rams do not feel Tyler Davis is ready to do some of the dynamic things required of a defensive tackle in the 3-4 defense and the team is likely saying goodbye to Bobby Brown.
Ford is nice overall but he showed his worth as a run stopper, plugging holes and bringing down ball carriers in a Chargers defense that pasted undervalued free agents with draft picks alongside aging veterans in a system that produced tremendous results.
Ford is now coming into a Rams defense that has stability, core pieces in place, and is ready to take off once the 2025 season begins. The big question will be how much of the field does Ford see in nickel/ dime formations because he is underrated as a pass rusher and automatically requires double teams.
Perhaps if Ford is used more, Kobie Turner may be able to get more rest, making him even more effective in critical end of game situations.
The Rams are making their intentions clear. They will stop Saquan Barkley in 2025. At least that appears to be the goal. The team clearly believes they are on the cusp of a Super Bowl, thus wanting to take advantage of having a fully formed defensive front with players all on rookie deals.
The team have been big spenders throughout the offseason, reworking Matthew Stafford's deal, re-signing Alaric Jackson, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Tutu Atwell, while now acquiring Ford and All-Pro Davante Adams.
Reports have it that the team isn't done splashing the cash and could see even more players brought in. Exciting times and to think the Rams still have to conduct their 2025 NFL Draft.
