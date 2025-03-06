BREAKING: Rams Re-Sign Wide Receiver in Advance of Free Agency
Now that Matthew Stafford is back in the fold, the Rams are working to solidify his targets in 2025. And as they continue to seek a trade partner for Cooper Kupp, the Rams have agreed to terms with wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
According to insider Adam Schefter, the deal is a one-year contract for $10 million, fully guaranteed.
A 5-9, 165-pound sparkplug out of Louisville, Atwell entered the NFL as the Rams’ initial selection in the 2021 draft. Without a first-round choice that year, they selected the wide receiver 57th overall in the second round.
In four years, Atwell has provided Stafford and the Rams with a solid option in the passing game behind Kupp and, since 2023, Puka Nacua. With Kupp and Nacua sidelined by injury last season, Atwell caught 42 passes for 562 yards – both single-season career highs – although he failed to catch a touchdown.
He did, however, register a crucial catch in the postseason. With less than four minutes remaining in the Rams’ snowy divisional playoff at Philadelphia on Jan. 19, Atwell hauled in an 18-yard pass from Stafford to pierce the Eagles’ red zone. Five plays later, Stafford’s touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson cut Philadelphia’s lead to 28-22. On the Rams’ next possession, the Eagles escaped with a defensive stop to advance to the NFC title game.
Atwell was one of Rams receivers scheduled to hit free agency on Wednesday. With Atwell now under contract, the Rams can turn their attention to another important cog in Sean McVay’s 2024 offense, DeMarcus Robinson, should they choose.
In four seasons with the Rams, Atwell has 1,343 yards and four touchdowns on 99 career receptions. A return man at Louisville, he also held that role for the Rams as a rookie but hasn’t returned kicks since 2021.
Per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Atwell’s new contract took him off the free-agent market with a $5 million base salary and $5 million signing bonus.
That deal is an indication of a deep receiver market that not only has Kupp and DK Metcalf available via trade, but also Davante Adams, Tyler Lockett, Stefon Diggs and Chris Godwin via free agency.
