Behind Door No. 2: Why Rams Ultimately Could End Up Releasing Star
Discussing Cooper Kupp’s future on Monday, Sean McVay said he would never speak in absolutes. In other words, while the door is open to Kupp returning to Los Angeles, behind another door is releasing him in a salary-cap move.
Adam Schefter said Monday the primary reason the Rams have yet to deal Kupp to a team like the Cowboys or Steelers is his contract.
“These wide-receiver deals are not easy to do,” Schefter explained on Monday’s edition of NFL Live. “There's salary that you have to account for, and is there another team out there that's willing to take on the contract of Cooper Kupp right now? The answer, so far, is no.
“And so, the Rams are waiting to see whether there's a team that materializes that is willing to trade for Cooper Kupp's contract as it is, get back pennies on the dollar, or whether they're going to have to release him.”
Releasing him with a pre-June 1 designation would result in $22.26 million in dead money, according to Over the Cap. So, if the Rams do part ways with their all-time leading receiver, it likely would be a post-June 1 move, which would reduce the dead-cap hit to $14.78 million this year and provide $15 million in cap savings.
Kupp, 31, ranks third in Rams franchise history in both career receptions (634) and receiving touchdowns (57). He ranks fourth with 7,776 receiving yards. In 2021, he captured the elusive receiving triple crown, leading the NFL in all three categories, and went on to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
“The public hears the name Cooper Kupp and they know what he's done, the Super Bowl crown, and they're waiting to see if the Rams can trade him,” Schefter said. “And they're surprised when the compensation isn't what people think, or they wind up having to release him.”
Kupp finds himself in a similar situation as the Jets and Davante Adams. Over the weekend, the 49ers and Commanders agreed to terms on a trade sending Deebo Samuel to Washington. Pivotal in that deal was Washington’s willingness to take on all of Samuel’s $17.55 million salary. That’s not necessarily something teams will do for Kupp.
Interested teams also know that if the Rams can’t trade Kupp, suitors might be able to get them at a lesser price as street free agents when they’re ultimately released. That's what happened to Adams on Tuesday, when the Jets let him go.
“It very well may wind up with the Rams having to release Cooper Kupp,” Schefter said, “allowing him to become a free agent, and then having him be able to pick his new team.”
