The One Free Agent the Rams Cannot Afford to Lose
Although retaining Stafford was the team's most pressing need, the Rams still have other needs they must address now that Stafford is officially back with the team. With their quarterback position figured out, the Rams must address their group of wide receivers.
Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network recently listed the pending free agent each team must do all it can to keep this offseason. The Rams have begun making roster moves this offseason and will continue to do so over the next few months to improve their team.
"The Los Angeles Rams have already answered their two biggest questions by agreeing to retain Matthew Stafford and extending left tackle Alaric Jackson to prevent him from reaching free agency. With the Rams seemingly pushing their chips in to contend in 2025, the next logical step would be to retain Stafford’s trusted targets," Xie said.
"Demarcus Robinson has been a clear third fiddle behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp in recent years but has brought a dose of dependability and big-play ability. Robinson played the most snaps and ran the most routes of any receiver on the Rams last season, leading the team with seven touchdown receptions as the rest of the pass catchers dealt with a variety of injuries."
Xie noted how the Rams' intent to trade Kupp this offseason has made Robinson more valuable, as the Rams will soon be thin at the position. The Rams will likely add receivers during the NFL Draft or free agency, but Robinson is still a player the Rams should keep.
"With Kupp out the door, Robinson would once again occupy an every-down role for 2025 and potentially buy the Rams some time to develop a draft pick. He also provides a much-needed dose of vertical playmaking, as his 16.3 yards per reception ranked fourth among players with at least 30 catches in 2024," Xie said about the veteran wide receiver.
"Given that he’ll turn 31 in September, Robinson is likely looking at one-year deals for the rest of his career. His familiarity with Stafford and Sean McVay makes him more valuable to Los Angeles than any other team, and another reunion should be a no-brainer."
