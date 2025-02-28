BREAKING: Matthew Stafford Agrees To Terms With Rams
It's over. The game of chicken played between Matthew Stafford and the Rams has come to an end as both parties removed agents, removed outside noise and made it clear where their priorities lay as they reach an equitable agreement that sees their Super Bowl LVI winning quarterback return for 2025.
As predicted and reported here on Rams On SI, there was no true threat to Stafford's departure that the Rams would not be willing to overcome as they run it back in pursuit of the franchise's third championship.
The offseason in the NFL is a wonderland and patience is key. Do not let little battles distract from the true war and that war was the organization valuing their star quarterback and addressing his needs from both a football and financial standpoint.
Stafford is a veteran player who's family is rooted in Los Angeles. It was doubtful that he would depart considering the relationship between McVay and Stafford, Stafford's family being rooted in the area in consideration of the age of his children, and the lack of relationships Stafford has with the Giants and Raiders outside of his brother-in-law.
There are still several details to work out in the coming days, but a large piece to the puzzle has been placed and the next domino to fall should be Alaric Jackson. This also helps the Rams gain clarity of their financial situation entering next season, along with their plans for the NFL Draft.
It is my opinion that if Jackson returns, the Rams will draft a defender, likely a cornerback with their first overall selection. My guess in consideration of the NFL Combine is that the pick will come down to East Carolina's Shavon Revel or Florida State's Azareye'h Thomas.
Both players have displayed great film and both were articulate on the podium during their sessions with the press.
However, that is talk for a later time. It is now time to pop the bubbly if you're a Rams fan because a team that was a play away from a Super Bowl is running it back and considering Stafford took less money to return, Cooper Kupp could be back in play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE