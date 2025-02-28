BREAKING: Rams Continue To Push Hard to Retain Stafford
Negotiations rage on as new developments report Rams QB Matthew Stafford is in an in-person meeting with Sean McVay and Les Snead, cutting through back channels and agents to negotiate their deal.
This is massive because the one factor that has yet to come into play is now in play and that is the shared emotional element. While the NFL is a business, people are not and having this face-to-face conversation could be the breakthrough needed to secure a deal.
Stafford and McVay first met in Mexico, an in-person interaction that sparked his trade to the Rams. Stafford's performance saved Les Snead's job and removed the negative connotation of McVay being a "boy wonder" when all three men were triumphant in Super Bowl LVI.
Considering that Stafford and McVay are close, both men are fathers and husbands, both men have their families rooted in Los Angeles, and both men were on the verge of another championship last season, this in-person talk could be the thing that differentiates them from the offers given from the Raiders and Giants.
Perhaps this is why Snead and McVay stayed home from the NFL Combine. If they were looking at a rookie QB, the Combine would give them a perfect opportunity to talk to prospects. The Raiders and Giants are at the Combine, thus are unable to talk with Stafford.
There is another element at play here and that is Cooper Kupp. While the Rams have decided to move off him, that could easily be changed and if Stafford is willing to take less money on the contingency he runs in back with Kupp, both stars could possibly remain in Los Angeles.
This is an ever-evolving situation but the Rams appear to have finally capitulated on their game of chicken, likely what they always were going to do.
It is my opinion that the Rams were always going to capitulate, pushing the boundaries just enough to save as much money as they could while still keeping their QB.
There is the game and there are games beyond the game. Rams allowing Stafford to seek a trade, Stafford seeking said trade to get an appraisal on his AAV, Kelly Stafford using her influence to push his name beyond NFL media. Each side is just trying to get what they want.
While nothing is done yet, Rams should be as hopeful as they could ever be as three men are sitting in one room, trying to figure all of this out.
The door to a reunion has officially been reopened.
